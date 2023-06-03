Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners match up with Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+125). Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). A 9-run total is listed in this game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 9 -120 +100 -1.5 +125 -150

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 4-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 20 of the 30 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Texas has a record of 15-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (78.9% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In the 55 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-22-2).

The Rangers have collected a 6-1-0 record ATS this season (covering 85.7% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-8 19-12 16-6 20-14 25-14 11-6

