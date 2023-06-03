Saturday, Marcus Semien and his .277 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.845) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his 21-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last games.

Semien has picked up a hit in 82.1% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 29 games this season (51.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 64.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.9%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 31 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings