The Dallas Mavericks (36-35) currently have +2200 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they prepare for a matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mavericks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +2200 8th Bet $100 to win $2200 To Make the Finals +900 - Bet $100 to win $900

Think the Mavericks can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Standings Information

Currently, the Mavericks would be the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference (11.5 games behind the conference-leading Nuggets), and in the first round of the playoffs they would play the No. 3-seeded Kings.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 4.5 3 Sacramento Kings 4.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 10.0 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5

Mavericks Team Stats

The Mavericks have won 36 games so far this season (36-35).

This year, the Mavericks are 22-14 at home while putting together a 14-21 record on the road.

The Mavericks have a 29-18 record in games they were listed as the favorite, and a 7-17 record in games they were listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Mavericks are 8-9. And they are 20-16 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Mavericks have posted a 6-6 record. They are 23-12 when favored by more than three points.

The Mavericks have tallied two wins when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (2-4), and they have won five contests when underdogs by three or more points (5-13).

Mavericks Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Luka Doncic (+50000, fifth in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks' Top Players

Kyrie Irving leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.4 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Christian Wood leads Dallas in rebounding, grabbing 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 17.2 points a contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Irving is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.