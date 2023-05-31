Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .310.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 19 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|27
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .307 batting average against him.
