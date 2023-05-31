Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .310.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 27 of 41 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has driven home a run in 11 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 19 of 41 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 27 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings