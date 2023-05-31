On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
  • Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .350.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this season (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22 games this year (47.8%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including eight multi-run games (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 26
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.