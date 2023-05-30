Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will look to out-hit Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth in MLB play with 70 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas is fourth in MLB, slugging .450.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .271 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (334 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Perez is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Perez will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright

