Nate Lowe and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.3%).

He has scored in 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), with two or more runs eight times (15.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 29 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (51.7%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings