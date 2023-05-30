Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .244 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (21.2%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 24 games this season (46.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.294 AVG .209
.342 OBP .300
.603 SLG .373
9 XBH 5
6 HR 3
22 RBI 14
13/5 K/BB 22/10
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 28
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.