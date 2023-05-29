Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Angels on May 29, 2023
Player props can be found for Luis Robert and Shohei Ohtani, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Kopech Stats
- Michael Kopech (3-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Kopech will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- The 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.221), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Kopech Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Reds
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.313/.523 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI (48 total hits).
- He has a .238/.313/.406 slash line so far this season.
- Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 54 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .269/.342/.507 so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has put up 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He has a .278/.368/.521 slash line so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
