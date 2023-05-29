The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-130) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (+110).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Golden Knights (+110) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 70 times this season, and have gone 44-26 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 38-21 (winning 64.4%).

The Stars have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

