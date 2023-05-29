Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-130) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (+110).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 70 times this season, and have gone 44-26 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 38-21 (winning 64.4%).
- The Stars have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Dallas has not hit the over.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
