Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (33-19) against the Detroit Tigers (25-26) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 18 (66.7%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 329.

The Rangers have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule