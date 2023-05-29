The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .273.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 52 games this season (78.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (42.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), with two or more runs eight times (15.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 28
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (82.1%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Boyd (3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
