Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Heiskanen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 23 of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 11 73 Points 5 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.