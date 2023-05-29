On Monday, Jonah Heim (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
  • In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (43.2%), including eight multi-run games (18.2%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.283 AVG .345
.345 OBP .415
.660 SLG .448
10 XBH 4
5 HR 1
17 RBI 11
14/4 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 24
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd (3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
