On Monday, Corey Seager (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is batting .329 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Seager is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 81.0% of his games this season (17 of 21), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has driven in a run in 11 games this season (52.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (23.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.345 AVG .400
.429 OBP .571
.483 SLG .700
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 2/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.