How to Watch the Wings vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Sky (2-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023 on BSSWX and MARQ.
Wings vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Wings vs. Sky
- Dallas' 82.9 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 81.3 Chicago gave up.
- The Wings put together a 15-5 record last season in games they scored more than 81.3 points.
- Dallas shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Chicago averaged.
- Last season, the Wings had a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.8% from the field.
- Dallas' three-point shooting percentage last season (34.3%) was just 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago averaged (34%).
- The Wings had a 10-7 record when the team made more than 34% of their three-point attempts.
- Chicago and Dallas rebounded at a similar rate last season (34.8 and 33.8 boards per game, respectively).
Wings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
