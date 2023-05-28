The Chicago Sky (2-1) square off against the Dallas Wings (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023 on BSSWX and MARQ.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sky

Dallas' 82.9 points per game last year were just 1.6 more points than the 81.3 Chicago gave up.

The Wings put together a 15-5 record last season in games they scored more than 81.3 points.

Dallas shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Chicago averaged.

Last season, the Wings had a 15-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.8% from the field.

Dallas' three-point shooting percentage last season (34.3%) was just 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago averaged (34%).

The Wings had a 10-7 record when the team made more than 34% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Dallas rebounded at a similar rate last season (34.8 and 33.8 boards per game, respectively).

Wings Injuries