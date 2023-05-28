Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (33-18) and Baltimore Orioles (33-19) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (0-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Rangers have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (327 total runs).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule