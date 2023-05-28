Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (33-18) and Baltimore Orioles (33-19) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the mound, while Cody Bradford (0-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Rangers Player Props
|Orioles vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Rangers have won in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (327 total runs).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|W 3-2
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|W 12-2
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Marco Gonzales
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.