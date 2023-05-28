On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 38th in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (52.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (19.6%).

In 64.7% of his games this season (33 of 51), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 27 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (88.9%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (70.4%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (25.9%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (70.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings