Josh Smith -- hitting .269 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on May 28 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Smith has had a hit in 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits three times (8.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 20
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
