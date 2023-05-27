Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 41 Points 1 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

