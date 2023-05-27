The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others in this matchup.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Robertson's 109 points are important for Dallas. He has 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 25 2 0 2 11 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Joe Pavelski is a crucial contributor on offense for Dallas with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 25 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.