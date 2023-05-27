Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 27
The Texas Rangers (32-18) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they meet the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (5-1) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (3-3) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (5-1, 4.61 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (3-3, 4.12 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .215 batting average against him.
- Heaney is aiming to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Heaney will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
Andrew Heaney vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 434 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 259 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.423) and are 10th in all of MLB with 63 home runs.
- Heaney has a 23.63 ERA and a 3.375 WHIP against the Orioles this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .467 batting average over one appearance.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- Kremer (5-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, a 2.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.481 in 10 games this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.
