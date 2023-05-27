Player prop betting options for Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Texas Rangers matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 61 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.369/.490 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 2-for-3 2 0 3 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 46 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .247/.313/.516 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles' Dean Kremer (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 21 5.1 9 1 1 7 2 vs. Angels May. 16 5.2 6 3 3 4 0 vs. Rays May. 10 6.0 4 0 0 4 2 at Braves May. 5 6.0 6 1 1 3 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 5.0 11 5 5 6 2

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.352/.495 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 21 5-for-6 1 0 3 7 1 at Blue Jays May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has put up 51 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .274/.402/.441 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0

