Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Orioles on May 27, 2023
Player prop betting options for Cedric Mullins, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Texas Rangers matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 61 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .296/.369/.490 so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has put up 46 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .247/.313/.516 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Kremer Stats
- The Orioles' Dean Kremer (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 56th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|5.1
|9
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Angels
|May. 16
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 10
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Braves
|May. 5
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|11
|5
|5
|6
|2
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.352/.495 so far this season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|5-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has put up 51 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .274/.402/.441 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 26
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Yankees
|May. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
