The Baltimore Orioles (33-18) will look to Cedric Mullins when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (32-18) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, May 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+100). Baltimore (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (5-1, 4.61 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (3-3, 4.12 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 19 out of the 25 games, or 76%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (57.9%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a mark of 9-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +250 - 2nd

