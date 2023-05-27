The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will meet on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 4:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Adolis Garcia among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .271 batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 322 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.194 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (3-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo

