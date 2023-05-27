Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Texas Rangers (32-18) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (33-18) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (5-1, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.12 ERA).
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
- The Rangers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (322 total, 6.4 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|W 3-2
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|W 12-2
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
