On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .286 with 26 walks and 38 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 50 games this year (82.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 22 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.0%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.254 AVG .263
.359 OBP .313
.463 SLG .382
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
12 RBI 12
16/10 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 26
18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (88.5%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (57.7%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
