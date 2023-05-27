On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .271 with nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Heim has gotten a hit in 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Heim has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with two or more RBI eight times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 22 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings