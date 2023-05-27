Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .271 with nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with two or more RBI eight times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.0%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Kremer (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.61), 65th in WHIP (1.481), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
