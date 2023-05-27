Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Stars are underdogs (+125) against the Golden Knights (-145).

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have earned a record of 9-18-27 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.

In the 33 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 39 points.

In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

Dallas has earned 20 points (6-5-8 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Dallas has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 38 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 34-13-8 (76 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

