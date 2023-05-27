On Saturday, Corey Seager (.405 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and 16 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .343 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Seager has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 52.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 .345 AVG .400 .429 OBP .571 .483 SLG .700 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 5/5 K/BB 2/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings