When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) face off at FTX Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

On Thursday, the Celtics defeated the Heat 110-97, led by Derrick White with 24 points (plus one assist and three rebounds). Duncan Robinson was the top scorer for the losing squad with 18 points, and he chipped in nine assists and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 24 3 1 2 0 6 Marcus Smart 23 3 2 5 0 4 Jaylen Brown 21 2 2 3 0 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 18 4 9 0 0 2 Bam Adebayo 16 8 3 2 1 0 Haywood Highsmith 15 2 1 2 0 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists.

Jimmy Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.9 10.9 5.6 1.4 1 2.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 21.9 6 5.5 2 0.9 0.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 20 5.3 3.4 0.8 0.3 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.1 3 0.9 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 14.1 4 5.6 1.4 0.2 2.3 Caleb Martin MIA 14.2 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.3

