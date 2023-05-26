Cedric Mullins' Baltimore Orioles (33-17) and Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (31-18) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 26 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (2-1, 6.21 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (4-1, 3.02 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 19 out of the 24 games, or 79.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Orioles have an 18-4 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Rangers have come away with 10 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +275 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.