Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Jon Gray, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 66 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .269 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 310 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.198 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (4-1) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Rockies W 11-5 Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies W 13-3 Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates L 6-4 Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates W 6-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles - Away Dane Dunning Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers - Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Jon Gray Joey Wentz

