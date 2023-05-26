Rangers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers in the first of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and Adam Frazier on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Orioles are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rangers have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is listed for the game.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Rangers have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.
- Texas has a record of 5-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 48 opportunities.
- In three games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-8
|15-10
|14-4
|17-14
|21-13
|10-5
