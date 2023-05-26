Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) and the Texas Rangers (31-18) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 26.

The Orioles will give the nod to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 6.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jon Gray (4-1, 3.02 ERA).

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
  • The Rangers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
  • The Rangers have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.
  • This year, Texas has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Texas scores the most runs in baseball (310 total, 6.3 per game).
  • Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 20 Rockies W 11-5 Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies W 13-3 Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates L 6-4 Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates W 6-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates W 3-2 Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles - Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 27 @ Orioles - Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
May 28 @ Orioles - Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
May 29 @ Tigers - Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
May 30 @ Tigers - Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
May 31 @ Tigers - Jon Gray vs Joey Wentz

