On Friday, Jonah Heim (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.

In 69.0% of his 42 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in 20 games this season (47.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 22 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

