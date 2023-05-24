How to Watch the Rangers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .270 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 6.4 runs per game (307 total runs).
- The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Perez is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Perez is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|5/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Connor Seabold
|5/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Ortiz
|5/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rich Hill
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
