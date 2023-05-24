Rangers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest at PNC Park has the Texas Rangers (30-18) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (25-23) at 12:35 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (5-1, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-3, 4.69 ERA).
Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Pirates Player Props
|Rangers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 307 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 20
|Rockies
|W 11-5
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|W 13-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|L 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|W 6-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
