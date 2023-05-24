After going 1-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Semien will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last outings.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 38 of 48 games this season (79.2%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (37.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (52.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (18.8%).
  • He has scored in 31 games this season (64.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.246 AVG .329
.329 OBP .420
.348 SLG .592
5 XBH 10
1 HR 5
8 RBI 22
13/9 K/BB 17/12
3 SB 2
24 GP 24
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (87.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (70.8%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (70.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (44 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo (3-3 with a 4.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.69 ERA ranks 58th, 1.542 WHIP ranks 68th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
