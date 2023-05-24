On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (45) this season while batting .256 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 86th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 23.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 51.1% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 of 47 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 23 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings