Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 23
Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|28.1
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.8
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|4.6
|PRA
|45.5
|43.5
|43.5
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|38.9
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.6
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
