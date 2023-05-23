Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Pirates - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .758 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 23 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (43) this season while batting .250 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 46), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (52.2%), including more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 52.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (23.9%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.76 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (43 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.99), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).
