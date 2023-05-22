Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (29-17) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-22) clashing at PNC Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (0-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Rangers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rangers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 14-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (297) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule