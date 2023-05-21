The Texas Rangers (28-17) aim to sweep the Colorado Rockies (19-27) on Sunday at Globe Life Field, starting at 2:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, a 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.190 in eight games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Heaney has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies will send Seabold (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.

Seabold has put up two starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.