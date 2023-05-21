Max Domi and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

  • In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.
  • Domi has a goal in 17 games this year out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.
  • Domi has a point in 39 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.
  • Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
  • Domi's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
  • The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
80 Games 7
56 Points 3
20 Goals 0
36 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.