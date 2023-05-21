Mason Marchment will be in action Sunday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Marchment available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 23 of 68 games this season, Marchment has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 36.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 22.7% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 6 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

