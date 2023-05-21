Bernarda Pera, after a good run in the Internationaux de Strasbourg (being eliminated in the quarterfinals versus Clara Burel), will begin action in the French Open (in Paris, France) against Anett Kontaveit in the round of 128. Pera has +30000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Pera at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Pera's Next Match

In her opener at the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Pera will play Kontaveit.

Pera has current moneyline odds of -120 to win her next matchup versus Kontaveit.

Bernarda Pera Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +30000

Pera Stats

Pera is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, at the hands of No. 122-ranked Burel, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 30-19 and has won a pair of titles.

On clay over the past year, Pera has gone 17-4 and has won two titles.

Pera has played 21.1 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On clay, Pera has played 21 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.4 games per match while winning 61.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Pera has been victorious in 36.4% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Pera has won 73.4% of her games on serve, and 46.3% on return.

