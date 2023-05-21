After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open in his last tournament (losing to Marco Cecchinato), Ben Shelton will start the French Open versus Lorenzo Sonego (in the round of 128). Shelton's odds are +35000 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Shelton at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will play Sonego in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Ben Shelton Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +35000

Shelton Stats

Shelton last played on May 21, 2023, a 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 defeat by No. 83-ranked Cecchinato in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Shelton is yet to win a title, and his record is 11-16.

Shelton has a record of 2-6 on clay over the last 12 months.

In his 27 matches over the past year, across all court types, Shelton has averaged 28.7 games.

Over the past 12 months, Shelton has played eight matches on clay, and 24.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Shelton has been victorious in 16.4% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Shelton has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 18.6% on return.

