Rangers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) clashing at Globe Life Field (on May 20) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (3-1) for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland (4-4) for the Rockies.
Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Texas is 7-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 273 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|W 11-3
|Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
|May 15
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
|May 17
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|W 7-2
|Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
|May 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
