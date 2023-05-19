Wyatt Johnston Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.
- Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Johnston has an assist in 16 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Johnston has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26%.
Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
